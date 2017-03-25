Local business helping motorcyclists stay visible

FORSYTH - One local company helped several motorcyclists learn how to be more visible during a special seminar on March 25.

The one-hour seminar, titled "See & Be Seen," was hosted by Coziahr Harley-Davidson Saturday morning. Officials say attendees learned how to make sure their motorcycles had proper lighting and reflective gear, to help make the motorcycles and their riders more visible to other vehicles.

The Illinois Department of Transportation also urges motorists to be aware of motorcycles on the roadway. IDOT officials say motorcyclists accounted for nearly 15 percent of all traffic fatalities in Illinois in 2015, despite only representing about three percent of total vehicle registrations in Illinois.

