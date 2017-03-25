Fundraiser benefiting MS programs held at Hickory Point Mall

FORSYTH - A fundraiser aimed at helping out an organization that offers programs and support to multiple sclerosis survivors is being held at Hickory Point Mall this weekend.

The fundraiser is being held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on March 25. More than 75 local crafters will join direct sales companies to raise money for the Greater Illinois Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a bake sale, a raffle, 50/50 drawing, and more. Additionally, a spa package including overnight accommodations for two people will be awarded to one MS survivor during this event.

The Greater Illinois Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society offers programs and services for individuals living with MS, as well as their families, friends, and caregivers. For more information, click here.