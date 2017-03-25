2 truck tractors, building damaged in Effingham fire

EFFINGHAM - The Effingham Fire Department says a Friday-night fire caused more than $300,000 in damages to two truck-tractors and a building.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to Hetzels Overland Transport, located in the 800 block of South Maple Street, at 8:04 p.m. for a report of a truck-tractor on fire. Upon arriving, firefighters reported seeing two truck-tractors on fire near a building, which was also on fire.

Crews quickly worked to extinguish the flames, with the fire being brought under control at 8:25 p.m. Fire officials say the building did not sustain any interior damage. However, both truck-tractors were considered total losses.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire revealed that one of the truck-tractors was plugged into an electrical shore line which fire officials say appeared to have a short, causing the fire. The fire spread from the first truck-tractor to the second, and finally the building. Final damage estimates are said to be at $325,000. No injuries or fatalities were reported.