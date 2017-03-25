Decatur police investigating March 24 shooting

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one man injured.

Decatur police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of East Hickory Street at about 11:30 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the shooting, detectives say the victim was walking to his car when he was confronted by another man. Decatur police say the victim was threatened with a gun, and was shot in the leg by the man.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Detectives say the suspect is described as a black male, standing 6' tall and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.