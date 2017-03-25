Gusty winds possible Saturday evening

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas in Illinois in a “Marginal” risk for severe weather heading into Saturday evening. Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says the main threat look to be gusty winds. While an area of Low pressure continues to spin just to the west, streams of moisture will likely bring us scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder overnight.

Chierek says some lingering showers will continue into the first part of the day on Sunday as well. While we do catch a break in the rain Sunday night, another system will approach yet again on Monday bringing another chance for rain. Rain totals could exceed one inch by the time the showers wrap up Monday night.

