St. Patrick School hosting annual fundraiser

DECATUR - St. Louis Cardinals tickets, a signed 1988 World Series baseball, and a vehicle from Bob Brady Auto Mall are among the items central Illinois citizens can bid on during the 16th annual St. Patrick School Auction.

The event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Decatur Saturday evening. A silent auction kicks off the festivities at 5 p.m., with the live auction starting at 7:45 p.m.

Attendees will be able to purchase a dinner and drinks at a cash bar during the auctions. Items up for auction during this event include, but are not limited to:

- A vehicle from Bob Brady Auto Mall

- St. Louis Cardinal tickets

- Four weeks of advertising with Lamar Advertising

- Wines

- Dinners

- A 1988 World Series baseball signed by Kirk Gibson

- A signed Allen Craig jersey

- A cross stitch quilt

Tickets for this event cost $25 per person, with proceeds helping to fund programs and improvements at St. Patrick School.