Springfield stabbing leaves 1 injured, police investigating

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield police say a man was stabbed during an argument on the city's west side Friday night.

Springfield police tell WAND News that the incident happened at McAlister's Deli, located in the 2900 block of West Iles Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the incident, a man entered the business and began arguing with an employee. Both the man and the employee walked outside of the business, and detectives say the man stabbed the employee multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for wounds related to the incident. Springfield police say the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this stabbing, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.