Springfield stabbing leaves 1 injured, police investigating

Springfield stabbing leaves 1 injured, police investigatingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur man arrested for ambulance theft
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur man stole an ambulance over the weekend.
-
Paris man faces drug charge after standoff
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A Paris man is behind bars after a standoff with police.
-
Man accused of touching teen girl facing charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one man is facing a criminal sexual abuse charge in connection with an alleged incident involving a 15-year-old girl.
-
ISP searching for driver in Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for the driver of a car that ran from the scene after a crash Saturday night.
-
Illinois interstate crash injures Florida man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Florida man may face charges after crashing in central Illinois.
-
Illinois adopting "income shares" method for child support payments
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Child support orders established after July 1, 2017 will use a new method to determine payments.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Illinois gas prices continue dropping trend
ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gas prices in Illinois have dropped in the last week.
-
Snapchat now showing location, users urged to be cautious
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One popular social media app has received a new upgrade, prompting law enforcement officials to urge the public to think of their safety when using it.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur man arrested for ambulance theft
-
Paris man faces drug charge after standoff
-
Decatur woman changing lives across the globe from her home
-
The Charleston community comes together to support a local university police officer
-
Man accused of touching teen girl facing charges
-
Old School vs. New School at Gus Macker fundraiser
-
Snapchat now showing location, users urged to be cautious
-
Sports Challenge: Rodeo
-
Order of the Eastern Star All-Star Game highlights
-
Monday Morning Forecast
-
Current Events
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.