Wooden It Be Lovely celebrates one year anniversary

Wooden it Be Lovely has provided jobs for nearly 20 single moms, women in recovery and those without homes. Today they celebrated their one year anniversary. A mile stone they weren't sure they would reach.

Restoring furniture, designed by women reshaping their lives

"We are all single mothers and then there is a couple of us in recovery so having both of those support systems is really nice," says Malia Schmidt who has worked at Wooden it be Lovely since October of 2016. Now Malia is expecting a child and has made a tough decision regarding the child future.

"The child is actually being adopted but I have had a lot of support through WIBL and they've helped me be at peace with it," added Malia.

A decision she says couldn't have made without the support of her co-workers.

"Just being able to talk to people who have gone through the same experiences being around the love there is, I've never seen so much love in my life,” says Malia.

"You can share your experiences, and you can lean on them. If you have a question you can ask and you know everybody is joined together," says Renee Rhoads an associate of WIBL.

Margaret Ann a pastor with the Douglas Avenue United Methodist church started the program.

"This church, and this community realizes what potential these women have,” says pastor Margaret Ann Jessup. "We'd like to change that stereotype of single women in poverty and women and addiction.”

Helping women not only repair and restore furniture, but rebuild and rehabilitate their lives.

"In a lot of ways, we are all broken,” added Pastor Margaret Ann. “We just try to let them know what ever their past is it doesn't really matter that we all come from a different place. We just try to embrace their differences and empower them."

A support system providing guidance and second chances.

"The mothers encourage me to do the best thing for myself for my children and anything in life in general," says Malia.

"You need the support, you need to have people that you can count on. It's great that you can have that when you're working and trying to make a life," added Renee.

The organization runs completely on donations. The furniture the women restore is donated from community members. If you’re interested in donating you can find out more information by visiting their Facebook page.