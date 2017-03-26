1 dead following Sunday rollover crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one man is dead after a rollover crash in Jasper County early Sunday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Illinois Route 33, about one mile west of Wheeler, at about 2:56 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, troopers say a 2001 Chevrolet truck was traveling east on IL-33 when it ran off the right side of the road. Investigators say the driver overcorrected in response, resulting in the vehicle overturning several times after reentering the roadway.

Troopers say the driver was ejected from the truck while it was overturning. The driver, identified as 48-year-old Jerry Donaldson, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County Coroner.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.