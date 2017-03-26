Brainstorm Escapes, Champaign Firefighters hosting fundraiser

CHAMPAIGN - Brainstorm Escapes is teaming up with Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 to raise money for families in need by testing the public's problem solving skills.

From March 26 through April 1, central Illinois residents are encouraged to book an "escape room" with Brainstorm Escapes by using the code "FFLlocal1260." Members of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 will also be at Brainstorm Escapes to meet with prospective donors.

Some of the proceeds from each escape room booking using the above code will be donated to Friends Fore Life, a nonprofit organization that helps raise money for families with children, ages 18 and under, who have a life-threatening disease or disability.

Additionally, using the code to book a room will also enter you in a chance to win $50 from Champaign Firefighters Local 1260.

Brainstorm Escapes offers several escape rooms designed to test your problem solving skills in a team environment. For more information, click here.