East Central Illinois Heart Walk kicks off April 29

MATTOON - The American Heart Association is encouraging central Illinois residents to participate in the 2017 East Central Illinois Heart Walk in Mattoon on April 29.

This year's event will be held at Lake Land College beginning at 12 p.m. There is no fee to participate, but attendees are encouraged to raise money to help combat heart disease. Individuals who raise more than $100 will be eligible to receive a Heart Walk t-shirt.

Participants will have the option of walking either a one-mile or three-mile route. Money raised during this event will benefit American Heart Association programs.

For more information about this Heart Walk, or to register to participate, click here.