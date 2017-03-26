Fight ends Decatur concert early, performer responds

DECATUR - Decatur police say one person was injured in a fight at a concert Saturday night.

The concert, featuring rap artist "Boosie Badazz," formerly known as "Lil' Boosie," took place at the Decatur Masonic Temple. Police tell WAND News that officers responded to Decatur Memorial Hospital at about 1:45 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

Decatur police say the individual reported being struck in the back of the head by another person, then being hit in the head with a glass bottle during a fight at the concert. Police add that the fight led to the abrupt end of the concert.

In response, Boosie posted a video on Instagram to issue an apology to those in attendance for the early end to the concert. In the video, he says that he "didn't get past the third song," and that the fight lasted "for 20 minutes straight." We have included the video in this article.