Early voting in Macon County open for one more week

MACON COUNTY - The Macon County Clerk's Office is reminding residents that early ballots for the Consolidated Election will be accepted through April 2.

Macon County Clerk Steve Bean says his office will accept early and grace period voters from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. March 27 through March 31, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 1 and 2.

As of March 26, 937 voters have cast early ballots for the Consolidated Election, with another 242 voters requesting absentee ballots or voting in a nursing home. Clerk Bean says 1,727 early ballots were cast during the last consolidated election.

The Consolidated Election is scheduled for April 4. For more information regarding this election, call (217) 424-1333 or click here.