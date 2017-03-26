Springfield police search for missing person, jet ski found

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is searching for a missing person who was last seen riding a jet ski during the early morning hours of March 26.

According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say two people set out on separate jet skis on Lake Springfield at about 1:20 a.m. Police say the two individuals separated out on the water, and that one of them returned home. However, that individual contacted officers later in the morning when the other person didn't return home.

Springfield police say the missing jet ski was found at about 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The search for the missing person is ongoing, and involves members of the Springfield Police Department, CWLP Lake Patrol, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Sangamon County Search and Rescue.