DECATUR -- Millikin is a perfect 2-0 at the Workman Family Softball Field.

The Big Blue (10-7) swept MacMurray (1-13) 10-2, 8-0 in the first two games at their brand new facility Sunday.

Over 500 people packed the house for the grand opening of Millikin's new home.

Click the video above for highlights from the first game at the Workman Family Softball Field!