Local Author pens Springfield "bucket list"

SPRINGFIELD -- It's a phrase Penny Zimmerman-Wills uses a lot lately.

As the local author toured the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum, she said it again.

"This, to me, is like a hidden gem."

The museum opened its Monument Avenue location in March of 2016. Admittedly, tucked to the right of the entrance gate at Oak Ridge Cemetery, it can be easy to miss.

Zimmerman-Wills turned a hobby of finding those gems into a book: 100 Things to Do in Springfield, IL Before You Die. In a city so rich in history, and particularly that of our 16th president, she says it's amazing how few get out to see it.

"It's a bucket list for people to not only to check out places maybe you have been and revisit them and explore," she said.

Her background includes parts of the last few decades in local news reporting, magazine editing, public relations, and she's even spent time as a food columnist.

Naturally, she knows the good places to grab a snack, so on a mini-tour of the city (and her book), Zimmerman-Wills visited Cocoa Blue Chocolates. The local sweet shop opened a flagship store in Rochester a few years ago, and a location on the southwest side of Springfield a year ago.

"Once I tasted his chocolate, I knew it had to be in the book," she said, heaping some high praise on the shop's owner and founder Joshua Becker.

Indeed, Becker isn't your average candy store manager. He developed a love for chocolate while going to school in the Netherlands, and continued his education in the culinary arts. He's now a chocolatier, bringing some of that European tastiness to central Illinois.

"Our base chocolate comes from Belgium and Switzerland," said Becker, who admits he eats chocolate throughout the day (and skips lunch to remain physically fit).

Zimmerman-Wills' book is full of food ideas - a requisite shout out to a D'Arcy's horseshoe and the plate-sized pancake challenge at Charlie Parker's Diner - as well as ways to burn some of those calories off.

Which is why, soon after some sweets, she was walking a dog at the Animal Protective League.

The shelter houses a number of pets, but is also a second home to hundreds of volunteers - many of them full-time - who spend their days walking dogs around the facility, which is located just north of the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

"A lot of people still don't know that volunteers can come and walk dogs three times a day," she said, as a daschund led her around the APL's backyard.

That's half the point of the book -- letting people know these places and opportunities exist. The other half is trying to get locals back to places they visited as a kid, and may have never returned.

That includes taking in the history of Lincoln -- touring his home, seeing his tomb, and rubbing his nose at Oak Ridge.

It also includes one of Zimmerman-Wills' favorites: Seeing a movie at the Route 66 Drive-In. With 100 things on the list, for every one you've done, there's likely one you haven't.

"The whole point of the book is to explore and have new adventures," she said.

100 Things to Do in Springfield, IL Before You Die, published by Reedy Press, is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and a number of local places including the Lincoln Home and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

