Heroin crisis takes toll on children

5 face meth charges after Springfield traffic stop
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people are facing meth-related charges after a routine traffic stop on Springfield's east side Sunday evening.
Man homeless after fire speaks out
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- An early morning kitchen fire leaves Khemuel Sanders homeless. He made a mistake many are guilty of, leaving the oven on after you're done cooking.
Trooper, K-9 injured in highway car crash
ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a trooper and K-9 were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 Wednesday afternoon
Men facing weapons charge after early-morning altercation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested in connection with an altercation between the passengers of two vehicles early Monday morning.
Former Police Sergeant Needs Transplant
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND): A former Urbana Police Department Sergeant, Mike Miller, is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant, but he hasn't been able to find a match.
UFC champ Matt Hughes continues to improve
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes continues to improve after he was hit by a train, according to family members.
Vehicle used in scholar abduction located
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced the vehicle used in the abduction of Yingying Zhang has been located.
Madigan demands of Rauner signal doom for budget deal
Illinois lawmakers are continuing efforts to seal a state budget deal.
House Democrats unveil budget plan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Four days before the end of the fiscal year, House Democrats unveiled their spending plan.
Decades long firework show canceled
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A long-running 4th of July firework celebration is canceled and is leaving residents upset.
