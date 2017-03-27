Officer won't face criminal charges in 2016 shooting

VERMILION COUNTY – The State’s Attorney says an officer won't face criminal charges for shooting a suspect in 2016 . According to a release, the officer who fired a shot at Caleb R. Emory was justified in his action.

Police say Emory was in a domestic altercation with his father at the time of the shooting. He said that he was going to burn down the house. Emory’s father called 911.

Vermilion County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road at about 3 p.m. Upon arriving, deputies say they made contact with the armed man, who threatened them and displayed a handgun.

Police say Emory told officer “be prepared to die” before running into the home. The father told police that Emory had a gun, but wasn’t sure if it was real.

Officer tried to shout at Emory to show his hands. He came out of the home with a silver revolver in one hand and asked “are you guys ready to die.”

Emory went inside and stood in front of window with the gun pointing at officers. Officer say that’s when Sgt. Damilano fired several rounds at Emory and one hit him in the face.

Police attempted to go inside to render aid but smoke began to come from inside the residence. A few minutes later Emory came out of the home and surrendered. He was taken to Carle Hospital and treated for his injuries.

The gun in Emory’s possession was a Crossman SR.357 silver colored Carbon Dioxide powered pellet gun that is designed to look like a firearm.

The state’s attorney said based on the circumstances the actions the officer took in shooting Emory were justified.

Illinois State Police say Emory, 23, was also involved in a deputy-involved shooting that was also investigated at the same home in 2013.