Urbana police searching for February 25 robbery suspect

URBANA - The Urbana Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a February 25 armed robbery.

Urbana police say the robbery happened at the Circle K location in the 500 block of West University Avenue at about 3:09 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and pointed it at the cashier. Detectives add that the man then bound her hands behind her back before emptying the register and leaving the building.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a black male in his 20's, standing 5'8" tall, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black mask pulled over his face. We have included still images of surveillance video in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information regarding this robbery or the identity of this individual, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.