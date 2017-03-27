Overlook Adventure Park opens for season April 1

DECATUR - Overlook Adventure Park will offer a new high ropes course in addition to mini golf when it opens for the season on April 1.

Officials say the park will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on the first day of the season, weather permitting. Visitors to Overlook Adventure Park will be able to enjoy playing a round of mini golf, as well as test their agility on the new high ropes course. Food and drinks are also available for purchase.

We've included a list of the park's hours from April 1 through May 25 below:

Thursdays - 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Fridays - 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturdays - 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Sundays - 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

On April 14, the park will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., and starting May 1, the mini golf and high ropes courses will be open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

For more information about Overlook Adventure Park, click here.