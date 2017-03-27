Gov. Rauner, Rep. Madigan speak on I-55 toll plan

ILLINOIS - A proposal that would privatize a toll lane on Interstate 55 is facing criticism from Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan (D-Chicago).

Under House Joint Resolution 12, a privatized toll lane would be set up on I-55, from Interstate 355 to Interstate 90/Interstate 94 in DuPage, Cook, and Will Counties. Governor Rauner urged the passing of this proposal during a press conference this morning. Gov. Rauner's Office provided video of the conference, which may be viewed by clicking here.

Regarding this joint resolution, Speaker Madigan released the statement Monday morning:

“Where possible, we have been willing to work with the governor on various parts of his agenda this spring, including the sale of the Thompson Center in Chicago and the reorganization he wants to do within state government. Our concern with private investors being involved in a toll lane is that, once again, it seems as though Governor Rauner is more interested in helping his wealthy friends. Despite multiple requests for information over several months, IDOT hasn’t prepared a plan that would lay out the costs, results and anticipated tolls. IDOT hasn’t provided any evidence demonstrating that this project will save taxpayer dollars or result in better maintained roads. We continue to await this information.”