Rep. Rodney Davis' staff meeting with Maroa residents March 30

Posted: Updated:

MAROA - U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) has announced that members of his staff will be available to meet with his District's residents in Maroa on March 30.

Staff members will be at Maroa City Hall, located at 120 South Locust Street, to meet with constituents from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.  Individuals who wish to speak with staff will be asked to fill out a consent form, which will allow staff members to begin the process of resolving their concern.

For more information on this or other services provided by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis' Office, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2017 Fireworks Displays

      Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More