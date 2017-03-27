UAW members ratify CAT agreement

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND has been following, members of the United Auto Workers union have ratified a tentative agreement with Caterpillar, Inc.

The deal, which cover more than 5,000 UAW members in Illinois and Pennsylvania over six years, was voted on by workers on March 26. Officials say all local agreements have been ratified with the lone exception of UAW Local 974 Peoria.

Members of UAW Local 974 Peoria will be able to vote on the agreement on April 1, 2017.

Negotiations for a new contract between Caterpillar and UAW began in January, and a tentative agreement on those contracts was reached on March 15.