Illinois Head Start/Early Start programs to receive millions

ILLINOIS - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families is giving more than $20 million to help support Head Start and Early Start programs in Illinois.

The $20,356,447 in funding was announced by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) Monday afternoon. Senator Durbin says, "This funding will help level the playing field for thousands of families in more than 25 counties across Illinois by promoting healthy development and school readiness for kindergarten and elementary school children."

Senator Duckworth adds, "Every child deserves the opportunity to reach his or her full potential, which is why it’s so important that programs like Head Start have the resources they need to support Illinois children and families."

The federal funds will be distributed to the following Illinois organizations:

- BCMW Community Services, Inc. (Centralia, IL): $1,321,971

- C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation (Effingham, IL): $1,447,811

- Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity, Inc. (Peoria, IL): $3,008,368

- Riverbend Head Start and Family Services (Alton, IL): $2,922,675

- Southern Seven Health Department (Ullin, IL): $1,603,714

- Southern Illinois University (Edwardsville, IL): $5,537,678

- Tazewell Woodford Head Start (East Peoria, IL): $1,318,002

- Tri-County Opportunities Council, Inc. (Rock Falls, IL): $3,196,228