Police release name of missing man, search continues

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield police have released the name of a man who is missing after riding a jet ski in Lake Springfield early Sunday morning.

Officers say the name of the missing man is Joseph Ayers, 46. Ayers was last seen at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, when he and another person were riding their jet skis. Police say the two separated out on the water, and that Ayers was reported missing by the other rider later that morning.

During search efforts Sunday afternoon, Springfield police say they found Ayers' jet ski. The search for Ayers continues at this time.