Alzheimer's Early Detection Program in Clinton

CLINTON - Know the 10 signs: Early Detection Matters program in Clinton March 29th. The Alzheimer's Association, Greater Illinois Chapter will host the program with program specialist Elizabeth Wells at the Dewitt County Friendship Center at 401 E. Main Street March 29th at noon. The warning signs of Alzheimer's disease are often dismissed as side effects of normal aging. If Individuals believe they or someone they know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, it's time to learn the facts. To register for the program offered at no cost call 309-662-8392 or register on line at www.alz.org/Illinois.