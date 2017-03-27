Hay donation helping Kansas farmers affected by wildfires

VERMILION COUNTY - Vermilion County farmers are planning to donate extra hay to ranchers and farmers in Kansas who have been affected by recent wildfires.

The collection is being organized by Fairmount farmer Vern Rohrscheib in an effort to help those who have lost hay in the wildfires. More than 650,000 acres in 21 counties in Kansas have been burned by fire in the last month.

The hay will be transported to Kansas farmers and ranchers via truck-tractor on March 30. Donations of hay for this trip are being accepted through March 29.

For more information, or if you would like to donate, call the Vermilion County Farm Bureau at (217) 442-8713.