Public Safety Referendum On April 4th Ballot

Posted:

Decatur – An important tax referendum is on the ballot for Macon County on April 4th.  If approved, it would raise the sales tax by less than a penny.

“It’s not a real estate tax.  It’s not an income tax,” Lt. Jon Butts of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.  “Without it we’re not able to provide the service we once provided.”

The Sheriff’s office recently eliminated a U-S Marshal position, a street crimes officer position and moved an officer from schools due to budgetary reasons.

The tax is one-quarter of a cent.  So, on a $4 purchase the tax would increase by one-cent.  On a $100 purchase the tax would go up by 25-cents.  The tax is expected to collect more than $2 million annually.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2017 Fireworks Displays

      Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More