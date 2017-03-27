Public Safety Referendum On April 4th Ballot

Decatur – An important tax referendum is on the ballot for Macon County on April 4th. If approved, it would raise the sales tax by less than a penny.

“It’s not a real estate tax. It’s not an income tax,” Lt. Jon Butts of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “Without it we’re not able to provide the service we once provided.”

The Sheriff’s office recently eliminated a U-S Marshal position, a street crimes officer position and moved an officer from schools due to budgetary reasons.

The tax is one-quarter of a cent. So, on a $4 purchase the tax would increase by one-cent. On a $100 purchase the tax would go up by 25-cents. The tax is expected to collect more than $2 million annually.