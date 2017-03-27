Kids Good Grief Camp to take place April 2

The death of a loved one can be hard on everyone, especially children. The Staab Family of Funeral Homes is hosting its 5th annual "Kids Good Grief Camp." The event will take place Sunday, April 2 from 12pm to 4pm at Erin's Pavilion at Southwind Park.

The first Kids Good Grief Camp was held May 5, 2013. The Staab family says they came to understand the need to help children grieve in a healthy way.

Kids Good Grief Camp is a supportive and fun camp for children who have experienced the death of a loved one. The event is led by licensed therapists. Children will learn how to use valuable tools to help them grieve in a healthy way, while connecting other children and helping them make new friends.

PJ Staab says the goal is to normalize the grief process for the kids and provide some guidance for guardians struggling to help.

The event is open to children ages 6-12. The cost if the event is $10 but scholarships are available.

For more information or to register, call 217-247-4421 or visit KidsGoodGriefCamp.com