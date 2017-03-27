Holy Family School/Church to Host 2 Fish Fry's

Decatur- Holy Family Church and School will host 2 Fish Fry's this Lenten Season. The first one is Friday March 31st.

It is in the Holy Family School Gymnasium and will start at 4 pm and run through 7:30pm. It's an all you can eat fried fish, baked fish, baked potato and salad bar. It costs $9 for adults and $7 for kids.

Holy Family Church is located at 2400 S. Franklin Street Road, Decatur, IL 62521

The second Fish Friday will be April 7th. Same time, place, meal and price. You also get Carry out by contacting the school at 217-423-7049