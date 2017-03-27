Holy Family School/Church to Host 2 Fish Fry's

Holy Family School/Church to Host 2 Fish Fry'sPosted:
Trooper, K-9 injured in highway car crash
ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a trooper and K-9 were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 Wednesday afternoon
5 face meth charges after Springfield traffic stop
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people are facing meth-related charges after a routine traffic stop on Springfield's east side Sunday evening.
Former Police Sergeant Needs Transplant
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND): A former Urbana Police Department Sergeant, Mike Miller, is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant, but he hasn't been able to find a match.
Men facing weapons charge after early-morning altercation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested in connection with an altercation between the passengers of two vehicles early Monday morning.
Man homeless after fire speaks out
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- An early morning kitchen fire leaves Khemuel Sanders homeless. He made a mistake many are guilty of, leaving the oven on after you're done cooking.
Hopes of Illinois budget deal take a hit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Hopes of lawmakers reaching a budget agreement by June 30th could be in trouble.
Illinois State Police searching for hit-and-run driver
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police need your help in finding a man wanted in connection with a hit and run crash involving an ISP Trooper on June 24.
Decades long firework show canceled
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A long-running 4th of July firework celebration is canceled and is leaving residents upset.
Mt. Zion, Eisenhower square off in 7-on-7 tuneup
Click the video above for a taste of what's to come at Mt. Zion and Eisenhower as the two squads introduce new starters for the 2017 campaign! Matt Skeffington figures to step in at quarterback for Eisenhower, while Nolan Ruenger is the leading candidate at Mt. Zion.
Man shot by police officer pleads not guilty to multiple charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man wounded in an officer-involved shooting on May 31 is facing drug- and weapons-related charges.
Overnight Forecast
Schools struggle to plan amid budget battle
National Signing Day: Local high school stars sign on dotted line
5 arrested for shooting death, chase
