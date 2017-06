CARBONDALE -- The first team Saluki offense was cruising during the team's first spring scrimmage, until ShawnTrez Spates stepped in.

The former MacArthur standout picked off junior quarterback Sam Straub, and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six broke up a string of three straight completions for the offense.

Those who followed Spates in high school shouldn't be surprised. He has a knack for making game breaking plays.

Click the video above to hear from Spates after the scrimmage!