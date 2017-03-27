NOAA Weather Radio programming in Decatur

Posted:

DECATUR - WAND TV Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, along with Macon County EMA, will be at the Decatur South Shores Walgreens Tuesday, March 28th from 3:30 pm until 6:30 pm programming NOAA Weather Radios. If you have a new or used radio bring it to the store and he will check it out to make sure it's programmed correctly. 

Weather Ready Central Illinois is a campaign by WAND to help get you weather ready. A NOAA Weather radio is the most important tool to help keep you ahead of severe weather. WAND has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation, along with Walgreens and Schnucks stores in providing weather radios at a discounted price through early June. 

