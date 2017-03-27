Decatur School Board to usher in new Superintendent Tuesday night

DECATUR- Since former Superintendent Lisa Taylor departed from Decatur School Board back in June, the board has been searching for a new Superintendent.

The search has apparently come to an end as the board plans to announce its new hire at an open session meeting at MacArthur High School Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

WAND contacted all board members and was met with the statement from President Sherri Perkins, who says she will not comment until after the announcement at Tuesday's meeting.