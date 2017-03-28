Danville police seeking 2 in March 27 armed robbery

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on the city's southeast side early Monday morning.

Danville police say the robbery happened at about 1:43 a.m. at the Circle K Gas Station in the 600 block of South Bowman Street. Officers dispatched to the scene spoke with an employee, who reported that two men entered the store with ski masks on. The employee then reported that one of the men, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the register. The men ran south from the building after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to detectives, the suspects are described as white males wearing black or dark-colored clothing and ski masks. The first suspect was described as standing 5'10" and being armed with a handgun, while the second was said to be about 5'6" tall.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and Danville police continue to investigate. If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.