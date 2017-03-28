Operation Sauter 2017 aiming to increase safety on roadways

ILLINOIS - Illinois State Police are remembering a fallen Trooper with a special 24-hour enforcement patrol aimed at commercial motor vehicle safety.

Officials say "Operation Sauter 2017" will see ISP Troopers checking CMV drivers' logbooks to ensure they are staying under the limit of 70 hours of driving per week. Additionally, Troopers will be watching for the "Fatal Four" violations; speeding, not wearing seat belts, distracted driving, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Operation Sauter 2017 is being held in memory of Trooper James Sauter, who was killed when his ISP squad car was struck by a truck-tractor semi-trailer on March 28, 2013. This year is the fourth year that Operation Sauter has been observed.

ISP Director Leo Schmitz says, "It has been four years since the tragic loss of Trooper James Sauter, but we will continue to honor his legacy by enforcing road safety laws and keeping the highways of this state safe for all who travel on them."