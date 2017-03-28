U-Haul encouraging Decatur residents to register to vote

DECATUR - U-Haul officials are encouraging Decatur residents to register for the Consolidated Election by hosting "Get Out the Vote" on April 1.

This event will be held at the U-Hall store location on North Water Street in Decatur from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food, drinks, door prizes, and entertainment. Individuals who are not registered to vote are asked to bring two forms of identification that lists their address.

This event is open to the public, and will be held, rain or shine. For more information about this event, call (217) 917-4387.