U-Haul encouraging Decatur residents to register to vote

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Associated Press Credit: Associated Press

DECATUR - U-Haul officials are encouraging Decatur residents to register for the Consolidated Election by hosting "Get Out the Vote" on April 1.

This event will be held at the U-Hall store location on North Water Street in Decatur from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.  Attendees will be able to enjoy food, drinks, door prizes, and entertainment.  Individuals who are not registered to vote are asked to bring two forms of identification that lists their address.

This event is open to the public, and will be held, rain or shine.  For more information about this event, call (217) 917-4387.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2017 Fireworks Displays

      Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More