79 Illinois veterans taking Honor Flight on April 11

SPRINGFIELD - Seventy-nine central and southern Illinois veterans will journey to Washington, D.C. on April 11 to visit national war memorials, courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield.

Officials say the 11 World War II, 42 Korean War, and 26 Vietnam War era veterans will be flown to the memorials at no cost. The 79 veterans come from a total of 53 cities throughout the state, including Decatur, Champaign, and Springfield. Of the 79, 10 veterans served in the Air Force, 49 served in the Army, four served in the Marine Corps, and 16 served in the Navy.

The veterans will be escorted by volunteer Guardians, who will be paying their own way to ensure the comfort and safety of each veteran during the journey. The trip begins at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport at about 4:30 a.m., with everyone coming home at about 9:30 p.m. that evening.

The public is encouraged to come to Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport and show their appreciation for these veterans by welcoming them home.

For more information about Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, click here.