2 charged, 1 still sought in Watch St. shooting death

SPRINGFIELD – Two men have been officially charged in connection with a shooting death on March 17, and police continue to look for a third.

Springfield police say Moises Trujillo, 23, and Caston Rosa, 19, were arrested in connection with the death. They have now both been charged with first degree murder and armed robbery. Both men are in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

Detectives say the death was discovered on March 17, when officers received a report of a man down inside an apartment in the 2100 block of East Watch Street. Upon arriving, officers say they found a deceased 24-year-old man who appeared to be a victim of "homicide by firearm."

Now, Springfield authorities say they are looking for the third suspect, Antonio Ragsdale, 25. A Sangamon County warrant has been issued for Ragsdale on charges of first degree murder and armed robbery.

A picture of Ragsdale has been provided by police. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is urged to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

The investigation into this death is ongoing.