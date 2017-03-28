Man dies after falling from seating at Pink Floyd Tribute show

SPRINGFIELD - A man has died after falling from the orchestra section during a Pink Floyd Tribute concert.

Officials say two people fell from the orchestra area in front of the stage at the University of Illinois Springfield's Sangamon Auditorium on Sunday night. The coroner pronounced John Kremitzki, 51, dead on Monday afternoon.

A witness tells WAND News, the fall was around 15-20 feet.

An autopsy was performed in Springfield on Tuesday and showed the victim died from the injuries he sustained during the fall. No foul play is suspected.

It's not clear how serious the second person was injured.

The Director of Sangamon Auditorium has released a statement regarding Kremitzki's death. It reads as follows:

“The entire Sangamon Auditorium family was saddened by the tragic accident on Sunday night. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of John Kremitzki. We also extend profound gratitude to the first responders and those in the audience who did all they could to help Mr. Kremitzki. Our staff is cooperating fully with medical and law enforcement professionals to determine what happened and to ensure a positive experience for all of our guests.”

The UIS Police Department is investigating the fall.