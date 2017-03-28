Urbana Mayor: "We're on very safe ground when it comes to sanctuary cities."

The White House is calling for communities to comply, as the Trump administration continues its push to enforce immigration laws.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke yesterday regarding sanctuary cities, saying, "Such policies cannot continue. They make our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on the streets."

To get federal funding, cities must comply with federal law requiring local law authorities to share citizenship or immigrant status of individuals to the Justice Department if requested.

Urbana is a sanctuary city, the only one in Central Illinois. Urbana's Mayor Laurel Prussing says she's not worried about the Trump administration's threat to de-fund sanctuary cities, saying Urbana receives millions of dollars in federal funding, as well as pays into the federal government. She claims Urbana is not violating any laws.

"Urbana passed this back in 1986 and then we renewed it. We've done it with very careful legal advice and I think we're on very good ground. Our main concern is human rights, not giving into bullies," explains Prussing. "We have the U.S. Constitution and we have laws and we aren't violating any laws. If they want to pass a new law, they can do that, but they'll have a lot of cities objecting to it. Our legal experts tell us we're on very safe ground when it comes to sanctuary cities."

The Mayor says undocumented immigrants in Urbana should not worry. She wants them to be able to call police and be able to report a crime without worrying about immigration documents in the event of an emergency.

"I'm not worried that this is going to happen because we have lawyers that have told us we're on safe ground. We will follow any court order and follow any federal laws. We're doing what we're supposed to do," says Prussing.