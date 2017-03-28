Laid off nurses gaining Lawmaker support

Springfield- The 124 laid off Illinois Department of Correction nurses are gaining the support of lawmakers through a newly proposed bill.

The bipartisan measure was introduced Tuesday, this bill would stop the privatization of the Illinois Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice medical and mental health personnel, while restricting the departments ability to eliminate 322 state employees who are currently working in positions at facilities.

A bill similar to this was vetoed last year by Governor Rauner. "If that veto had been overridden we wouldn't be having this debate today. We wouldn't have to be going through this same process once again, where there are clear facts that beyond any doubt show that there is no savings attached to what the Governor is doing." said Senator Andy Manar, (D)-Bunker Hill, who is co-sponsoring the bill.

The Department of Corrections says that moving the jobs to the private company Wexford Health Services will save the state $8 million. But lawmakers are skeptical of the actual savings. "Laying off 124 nurses, privatizing those positions, funneling profits to an out of state company is not going to save money for Illinois taxpayers." said Senator Manar.

"Telling middle class wage earners that they should work a little harder, earn a little less, give up their pensions, give up their benefits , that not only destroys them and their families, that destroys the economy, the economies of Illinois" added Senator Sam McCann, (R)-Plainview, co-sponsor of the bill.

Many lawmakers are coming out against for what they are calling mistreatment of the nurses.

"They have proven their medal. They've proven what they are made of, and they should be treated with the respect that they have earned and deserve. To be treated this way is reprehensible." said Senator McCann.

"To do this is unconscionable. It's hard enough to find nurses and then to let a bunch of nurses go or shove them places they don't want to go. It doesn't have to be this way." said Representative Sue Scherer (D)-Decatur.

"These people are on the line watching, making sure the right medical care is happening on a daily basis, and we need to make sure that these people stay there." added Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, (R)-Jacksonville.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, there are currently 1,040 Wexford medical professionals and 179 state employed medical professionals at IDOC facilities.