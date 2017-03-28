Taylorville schools turn to taxpayers for help

Taylorville – The future of Taylorville public schools will rest in the hands of voters as they consider a tax hike referendum on the April 4th ballot.

“This is survival,” Patty Hornbuckle CEO of the Taylorville Chamber of Commerce told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. The chamber is supporting the tax initiative. Hornbuckle says only core courses and varsity football, due to contractual obligations, will survive if the referendum fails. “Just core courses. There will be no extracurricular. There will be no AP classes. There will be no art, music, everything. Everything will be gone.”

If approved real estate taxes will increase by 85-cents per $100 of net assessed value. Basically, the owner of a $90,000 home will see their taxes increase by about $200 a year.

Even after a tax hike property owners in Taylorville will be paying less than people living in districts in the cities of Decatur, Springfield, Kincaid, Chatham, Rochester and Pana.

The chamber says quality schools in Taylorville are needed to attract new businesses and retain jobs. The last school tax hike in Taylorville was 1978.