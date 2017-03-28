Decatur Fire Dept. sees improvement, Class 2 rating

DECATUR – A new rating places the Decatur Fire Department in the top three percent of the over 48,000 fire departments evaluated by the Insurance Services Office (ISO).

The City of Decatur made the announcement on Tuesday, March 28.

ISO awarded the department a Class 2 Rating, which is the department’s best rating ever. This new rating could mean savings for property owners on insurance premiums.

ISO evaluates communities according to a uniform set of criteria, incorporating nationally recognized standards developed by the National Fire Protection Association and the American Water Works Association.

The City’s rating is determined by evaluating the Fire Department, Water Department & Dispatch Center and the rating agency in issuing the improved rating cited operational items that included:

The organization’s use of Computer Aided Dispatching (CAD) combined with the City’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Automatic Vehicle Location programs.

The Fire Department Training Program

The Department having a fulltime professional fire prevention bureau which represented the largest point increase

The ISO rating is used by most insurances companies to establish premiums for homeowners and commercial fire insurance. The best possible PPC rating for any community is one (1) and the poorest possible PPC rating is ten (10).

Decatur was last evaluated by ISO in 2012 when the rating improved from a Class 4 to a Class 3.

The new rating goes into effect June 1, 2017.