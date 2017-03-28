New Superintendent for DPS 61

DECATUR - The Decatur Public School district has been without a superintendent for nearly eight months, and Tuesday night, they ushered in a new face to fill that spot.

The decision was a unanimous one on Tuesday night. Dr. Paul Fregeau, who was most recently the assistant superintendent of North Kansas City Schools, according to his LinkedIn profile, will become the district's newest superintendent.

Board President Sherri Perkins said, "'We feel confident that Dr. Fregeau will deliver a promising future and are excited for him to get started."

Fregeau was just recently considered for the Superintendent position with the Champaign school district.

"I just want to thank President Perkins and the board again for granting me this great opportunity to work with the kids of Decatur schools. I just can't tell you how excited I am to be part of the improvement and success that's going to take place in Decatur," said Dr. Fregeau.

This comes after a lengthy search, one that the public has not gotten much insight into. During that time, the district has been served by two interim co-superintendents. Their appointment came after the board decided against renewing former Superintendent Lisa Taylor.

A spokesperson with the district said, in the next week, media will be able to sit down and conduct one on one interviews with the Superintendent.