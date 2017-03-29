What will it take for Illinois to land the big Chicago recruit?Posted:
3 arrested after short police chase in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says three men have been arrested after leading officers on a short chase through residential neighborhoods Wednesday evening.
Road closures expected for July load movement
ILLINOIS (WAND) – State police say roads will be closed next week so a large load can be moved.
Police deliver "purple heroin" warning
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they’ve spotted a deadly drug in central Illinois.
ISP trooper killed in crash near Farmer City
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois State Police trooper has died after a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to ISP officials.
Top 100 recruit Tim Finke in midst of big summer
CHAMPAIGN -- From AAU tournaments to college visits, it's been wall-to-wall basketball for Central's Tim Finke this summer. Noah Newman caught up with the top 100 recruit, who currently has 18 offers from major programs.
Man in custody after gun, drugs found in search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield man is in custody after police say they found him with drugs.
UFC champ Matt Hughes continues to improve
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes continues to improve after he was hit by a train, according to family members.
Illinois Budget deal still up in the air
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- There is less than 48 hours for lawmakers to reach a budget compromise, but there are still no signs that will actually happen.
Dozens of police vehicles escort fallen trooper back home
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois State Police Trooper who died after a crash on Interstate 74 Wednesday evening was escorted back to his home city by dozens of law enforcement officers.
2017 Fireworks Displays
Here is a list of fireworks displays we've compiled for this year's Independence Day celebrations!
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
