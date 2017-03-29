What will it take for Illinois to land the big Chicago recruit?

Join WAND's Gordon Voit as he hits the road to speak with longtime AAU coach Terrence Wilburn about one of the most pressing, head-scratching questions surrounding the Illinois basketball program: What would it take for Chicago's top recruits to sign with Illinois?



Wilburn now coaches with the Northwest Indiana faction of the Spiece Indy Heat AAU program, and he formerly coached his son Tye Wilburn as a part of Illinois-based Meanstreets. That team featured five recruits that signed with Power Six conferences, four of them earning a four-star recruiting ranking (Tyler Ulis - Kentucky, Paul White - Georgetown, Vic Law - Northwestern, Charles Matthews - Kentucky). It's the same program that produced current NBA star Anthony Davis, plus slews of other high-level college recruits.



In other words: If Illinois is to land a premium prospect from the Chicago area, it would be wise to look at programs like Meanstreets.



With that in mind, Voit picks Wilburn's mind about the unique challenges Illinois has plus what he would do to establish relationships with programs like Meanstreets, Spiece Indy Heat, Mac Irvin Fire and others in the top tier.