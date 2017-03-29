Crews fight overnight fire near Cisco

Fire tore through a farmhouse north of Cisco in Piatt County Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the home at 9:10 p.m. They arrived about eleven minutes later and called for help from other departments.

The family who lived in the home escaped safely, Cisco fire chief Ron Weishaar said.

“They didn’t know their house was on fire, and they heard a sound which we believe was a safety valve on a small propane tank that went off,” Weishaar said. “They heard that, looked out the window and realized the house was on fire.”

In all, about 50 firefighters from nine departments worked to put out the fire. Mt. Zion and Hickory Point fire departments brought ladder trucks which helped fight the effects of wind on the fire.

“The wind had blown the fire right into the attic and just kept carrying it into the attic ahead of us,” Weishaar said. “The tower trucks were essential to getting that fire under control.”

Firefighters believe the fire started outside the house. Weishaar said the fire marshal was at the house around 3 a.m. Wednesday and planned to return later in the day.

Firefighters said they saved many of the contents of the home from the fire, and much of the roof of an older portion of the house is still in place. Weishaar said none of the outbuildings around the house were affected.