Illinois communities receiving millions in grant money

ILLINOIS - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is distributing more than $15 million in Community Development Block Grants to 40 communities throughout the state.

IDCEO officials say these funds will be used to help improve public infrastructure within the communities that receive the grants. The money will fund projects to improve, repair, or replace sanitary systems, sewers, water treatment and distribution, and more.

We have included a list of grant recipients, provided by the IDCEO, below:

Bureau County:

Village of Cherry - $450,000

Village of Granville - $400,132

Village of Neponset - $341,865

Carroll County:

City of Mount Carroll - $110,125

Christian County:

Village of Kincaid - $304,066

Cumberland County:

City of Neoga - $450,000

Douglas County:

City of Arcola - $450,000

Edgar County:

City of Chrisman - $450,000

Stratton Township - $322,688

Edwards County:

Village of West Salem - $398,842

Fayette County and Shelby County:

Oconee Township - $450,000

Franklin County:

City of Orient - $237,540

City of Sesser - $450,000

City of Christopher - $388,493

Fulton County:

Village of London Mills - $441,535

Gallatin County:

Shawnee Township - $450,000

Grundy County:

Village of South Wilmington - $450,000

Hancock County:

City of Warsaw - $417,044

City of Carthage - $450,000

Hancock County and Henderson County:

City of Dallas City - $450,000

Hardin County:

City of Rosiclare - $450,000

Johnson County:

County of Johnson - $152,333

LaSalle County:

City of Streator - $450,000

Lawrence County:

City of Lawrenceville - $395,820

Macoupin County:

City of Carlinville - $450,000

Village of Palmyra - $428,000

Village of Modesto - $57,500

Marshall County:

Village of Sparland - $61,521

McDonough County:

City of Macomb - $450,000

Mercer County:

Village of New Windsor - $450,000

Montgomery County:

Village of Butler - $446,640

Ogle County:

City of Rochelle - $284,652

Peoria County:

Village of Glasford - $450,000

Perry County:

City of Pinckneyville - $364,647

Randolph County:

Village of Percy - $359,000

Shelby County:

Village of Findlay - $450,000

Village of Strasburg - $450,000

Tazewell County:

Village of Creve Coeur - $444,500

Williamson County:

City of Herrin - $450,000

City of Johnston City - $385,547