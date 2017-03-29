Comptroller to appeal recent lawmakers' pay ruling

SPRINGFIELD - In an update to a story WAND News has been following, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's Office has filed a notice of intent to appeal a judge's ruling that lawmakers must be paid, even in the absence of a state budget.

Attorney General Madigan's Office filed the notice on behalf of Comptroller Susana Mendoza on Tuesday. Comptroller Mendoza attempted to withhold lawmakers' paychecks until a state budget was passed, but a recent ruling by a judge states that she must pay lawmakers before any other debts in the state's backlog of bills.

Comptroller Mendoza says she plans to adhere to the order. However, in a release, the Comptroller's Office states the intent of appeal was filed because there is "a sound policy reason, given the absence of a balanced state budget, to prioritize payments to the state's most vulnerable" before paying elected officials.

In response to this filing, Deputy Governor Leslie Munger released the following statement:

"We appreciate that Comptroller Mendoza will appeal the Court's ruling, but frankly, it's too little too late. Before the ink was dry on the judge’s order, she expedited payments for all eight months of lawmaker back pay costing taxpayers more than $8 million and causing more delays for human service organizations. She had the chance to ask the Court to keep politicians, including herself, from being prioritized for payment from the state but she declined. It’s clear that Comptroller Mendoza’s priorities are to help herself and her friends in the legislature at the expense of those most in need.”