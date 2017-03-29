More than 1,200 cast early ballots in Macon County

MACON COUNTY - Macon County Clerk Steve Bean says more than 1,200 residents have turned in early and grace period ballots for the Consolidated Election as of March 28.

According to data released by Clerk Bean, 178 voters cast their ballots on March 28, bringing the total number to 1,235. Individuals who still wish to participate in early voting and grace period voting may still do so at the County Clerk's Office.

Early voting and grace period voting hours will be from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 29, 30, and 31, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 1 and 2, and from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on April 3. Polls on Election Day open at 6 a.m. on April 4, and close at 7 p.m. the same day.

For more information about early voting, or registering to vote, call (217) 424-1333 or click here.