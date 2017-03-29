Swords, military items stolen from Decatur home

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is investigating the theft of several swords and military items from a home on the city's east side.

Decatur police tell WAND News the theft happened at a home in the 2400 block of East Eldorado Street some time between March 22 and March 26. Police say five swords, four bayonets dating back to World War II, and other military items were taken from the home.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.